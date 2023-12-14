Parliament security breach accused did recce during Monsoon session, found visitors' shoes weren't checked: Report
Parliament security breach: One of the six accused, Manoranjan D, had reportedly found out during the Monsoon Session 2023, that shoes were not checked during the entry into Parliament.
While doing a recce of all entry points of Parliament during the Monsoon Session, Manoranjan, an accused in the Parliament security breach incident, found that frisking of shoes was not part of the security screening at Parliament.
