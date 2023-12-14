Parliament security breach accused charged under anti-terrorism law
The Delhi Police has registered a case under UAPA and IPC sections. The accused are charged with criminal conspiracy, trespass, and assault, among other offenses.
Parliament Security Breach accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam, and Amol Shinde have been charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Delhi Police on Thursday told the court that ‘Security breach in Parliament a well planned attack’.