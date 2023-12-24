Parliament security breach: BJP MP Pratap Simha breaks silence on ‘traitor’ charge, says ‘leave it to their decision’
The security breach incident led to a standoff between the government and opposition parties who demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House and action against Pratap Simha
Amid an uproar in the Winter Session of Parliament over the security breach incident, the BJP MP Pratap Simha, who has been at the center of the storm chose to remain silent. But, while speaking to PTI on Sunday the MP responded to the charges by opposition parties and said the people will decide if he is a traitor or a patriot. Pratap Simha said that the issue will be decided in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.