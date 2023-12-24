Amid an uproar in the Winter Session of Parliament over the security breach incident, the BJP MP Pratap Simha, who has been at the center of the storm chose to remain silent. But, while speaking to PTI on Sunday the MP responded to the charges by opposition parties and said the people will decide if he is a traitor or a patriot. Pratap Simha said that the issue will be decided in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The security breach incident led to a standoff between the government and opposition parties who demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House and action against Pratap Simha. The confrontation led to the suspension of 146 MPs from the Parliament.

"Whether Pratap Simha is a traitor or a patriot -- mother Goddess Chamundeshwari sitting on the hills of Mysuru, mother Goddess Cauvery who is sitting on Brahmagiri, my reader fans across Karnataka who have been reading my writings for the last twenty years, and people of Mysuru and Kodgu who have seen my work for 9.5 years and my conduct on issues related country, dharma and nationalism -- will give their verdict through votes in Lok Sabha polls to be held in April 2024," Simha said, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They (people) are the ones who have to ultimately give the judgment. They will decide whether I'm a patriot. I leave it to their decision. I don't have anything to say other than that," the BJP MP added on the posters calling him a "traitor".

Pratap Simha's statement recorded for the probe While commenting on the role of BJP MP Pratap Simha, Union Parliamentary Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the authorities probing the Parliament security breach have recorded his statement and an investigation is on in the matter.

On 13th December, as India remembered the horrific terrorist attack on Parliament in 2001, two intruders jumped into the chambers of Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery. The intruders raised slogans and released yellow smoke through canisters, they were hiding in their shoes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident shocked the country with people questioning the security arrangement in the new Parliament building.

The authorities sprang into action after the Parliament security breach incident and changed several security protocols. The responsibility of Parliament security has been reassigned to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from Delhi Police.

