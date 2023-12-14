The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Thursday sent the four accused who breached the security of Parliament to 7 days of police remand. The court has given 7-day remand to the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The Special Cell had asked for 15-day remand of the accused, but the court approved 7 days. Delhi Police Special Cell got 7-day custody of all the four accused. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atul Shrivastava, lawyer for Delhi Police said, "We had requested for 15 days police custody remand which had been considered by the court and the court had been kind enough to grant seven days police custody remand..."

"We have shown the court the grounds, following which the court gave us 7-day police custody (of the four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case)," said public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava.

According to Special Cell sources, "A day after a massive security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack in the Lok Sabha all the accused are giving rote answers to the investigation team of the cell."

All the accused have taken common responsibility for the security breach incident in the Lok Sabha during police interrogation, they added.

Earlier, the absconding accused in the Parliament Security breach case Lalit Jha was suspected to be the mastermind of the entire conspiracy.

Police sources on Thursday also revealed that it was Lalit Jha who had decided on the date to carry out the breach incident inside Parliament.

"Lalit Jha had called everyone for a meeting in Gurugram. Before carrying out the incident, Lalit himself took possession of the phones of the four accused and ran away," police sources said.

According to Police sources, all the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'. Everyone met in Mysuru about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside the Parliament House.

On December 10, one by one everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. Everyone met near India Gate where colored crackers were distributed to everyone.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Two people, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

