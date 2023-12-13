Parliament security breach: Government orders probe, inquiry panel formed

The Ministry of Home Affairs ordered a probe into the Parliament security breach incident that happened on Wednesday morning when two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chambers and opened canisters emitting coloured smoke. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The probe panel will be headed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general Anish Dayal Singh.

"On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an Enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Shri Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts," Ministry of Home Affairs posted on X.

"Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the home ministry added.

The home ministry's decision comes hours after the parliament secretariat had written to the home ministry seeking security review and a high-level inquiry into the incident that took place on the 22nd anniversary of the parliament attacks.

Earlier, two people — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D— jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters before they were caught by MPs inside the House. They shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

When the incident took place inside the Lok Sabha chambers, two protesters — Neelam and Amol — sprayed coloured gas outside the Parliament premises and shouted slogans. All four were detained.

The preliminary investigation revealed that six people were involved in the conspiracy, PTI reported citing sources. The report further said all the six accused wanted to go inside the building, but only two managed to get visitor passes.

Meanwhile, several opposition MPs demanded an explanation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident. They also alleged that security arrangements in the new Parliament building are insufficient and must be addressed immediately.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "These people did something which did not cause much damage but imagine if it had been more serious ... It is a matter serious enough that the home minister himself may want to explain to the nation about the security lapses and security arrangements."

