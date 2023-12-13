After a major security breach in the Lok Sabha in which two men carrying smoke canisters jumped into the chamber of the House from the visitors' gallery, BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha — under whose name a visitor pass was issued to one of the intruders—met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and clarified his position, reported India Today citing sources.

The report said Simha told the Lok Sabha Speaker that the father of Sagar Sharma, one of the accused, is a resident of his constituency and had requested a visitor pass to tour the new Parliament building. The BJP MP informed Birla that he was constantly in touch with his office, and personal assistant so that Sagar Sharma could visit Parliament. He further said he had no additional information besides what he had already shared.

Earlier, two people — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D— jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters before they were caught by MPs inside the House. They shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

When the incident took place inside the Lok Sabha chambers, two protesters — Neelam and Amol — sprayed coloured gas outside the Parliament premises and shouted slogans. All four were detained.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav bans meat sales in open, loudspeakers in religious places

The preliminary investigation revealed that six people were involved in the conspiracy, PTI reported citing sources. The report further said all the six accused wanted to go inside the building, but only two managed to get visitor passes.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “The incident took place on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building and cannot be taken lightly. The new Parliament does not seem to be configured very well when it comes to security."

He demanded a detailed response on the security arrangements for Parliament from the Home Minister.