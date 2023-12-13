Parliament security breach: Here is what BJP MP Pratap Simha, who issued visitor pass to intruder, says
Parliament security breach: BJP MP Pratap Simha told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that the father of Sagar Sharma, one of the accused, is a resident of his constituency and had requested a visitor pass to tour the new Parliament building
After a major security breach in the Lok Sabha in which two men carrying smoke canisters jumped into the chamber of the House from the visitors' gallery, BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha— under whose name a visitor pass was issued to one of the intruders—met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and clarified his position, reported India Today citing sources.
The party also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked, “ PM Modi, yeh hai desh ki suraksha?"
The grand old party also posted a picture of Pratap Simha with Prime Minister Modi on its official X account saying, "Infiltration in Parliament on the pass of BJP MP Pratap Simha".
How the visitor pass is issued
To visit the Parliament building, a visitor has to first put a request in the name of the Member of Parliament from the constituency where he lives.
The MPs under whose names the pass is issued need to do a security check before the visitor's access. The MP checks and verifies the identity card submitted by the visitor.
The visitor has to go through stringent security checks by the guards and electronic machines deployed at the entrance of the Parliament.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!