Parliament security breach: Patiala court sends prime accused Lalit Jha to 7-day police remand
Parliament security breach: Patiala court sends prime accused Lalit Jha to 7-day police remand

 Livemint

Parliament Security breach: Patiala court sends accused Lalit Jha to seven-day Police remand

Lalit Jha was arrested late on Thursday in the Parliament security breach case. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Lalit Jha was arrested late on Thursday in the Parliament security breach case. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

Patiala House Court in Delhi on Friday sent accused Lalit Jha to seven-day Police remand, reported ANI.

Earlier in the day, the prime accused was produced before the Patiala House court.

Lalit was arrested in New Delhi on Thursday evening. Accompanied by an individual, Lalit reached the Kartavya Path police station in the national capital, where he was handed over to the special cell.

(More to come)

 

Published: 15 Dec 2023, 04:33 PM IST
