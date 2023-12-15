Patiala House Court in Delhi on Friday sent accused Lalit Jha to seven-day Police remand, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, the prime accused was produced before the Patiala House court.

Lalit was arrested in New Delhi on Thursday evening. Accompanied by an individual, Lalit reached the Kartavya Path police station in the national capital, where he was handed over to the special cell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.