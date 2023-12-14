Parliament security breach accused, Lalit Mohan Jha arrested by Delhi Police

Parliament security breach accused and alleged main conspirator Lalit Mohan Jha has been arrested by Delhi Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four individuals arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA, in addition to sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police have filed terrorism charges against four people arrested after two of them jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters in a major security breach inside Parliament that also led to the suspension of eight Delhi Police personnel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As more details emerged on what Delhi police said on Thursday was a "well-planned attack on Parliament" a day earlier, police sources said raids are being conducted at several places in the hunt for Lalit Jha, suspected to be the key conspirator.

Neighbors of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind in the Parliament security breach, were surprised to see his images on news channels, recalling him as a reserved individual who seldom engaged with the community at Burrabazar in Kolkata.

(This is a breaking news. Please refresh page for further updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.