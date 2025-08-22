Parliament security breached, ‘man jumps over wall, gets caught by security’

A man allegedly entered the Parliament building around 6:30 am by jumping over the wall with the help of a tree, sources told India Today. The security present in the Parliament building has caught the accused and is interrogating him.
Rajya Sabha official told Mint that one man had tried to enter the building in an unauthorised manner and was caught.
“Matter being investigated, no further details at the moment,” the official said.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added
