Parliament Security Breach: Police recovers phones of all accused but in burnt condition
Parliament Security Breach case: Delhi Police found burnt phones of the accused in Rajasthan on Sunday
In the latest development in the Parliament security breach case, the Delhi Police on Sunday said it recovered the phones of all the accused in Rajasthan. However, all the phones were burnt.
Delhi Police on Saturday arrested sixth accused Mahesh Kumawat from Rajasthan's Nagaur who was allegedly in contact with the other accused for the last two years for hatching the conspiracy and had destroyed their mobile phones to get rid of the evidence.
Delhi Police reveals fresh details about Parliament security breach
Kumawat had come on his own to a police station along with Lalit Jha Thursday night and both were handed over to the Special Cell, the officer said. He was being interrogated since then.
He was a member of the now deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused.
What if accused could not enter the Parliament? There was ‘Plan B’ | Read here
Kumawat has been arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.
The Special Cell of Delhi Police apprised the Patiala House Court that accused Lalit Jha disclosed that all the accused in the parliament security breach incident met many times and executed the conspiracy.
Parliament security breach: Accused Lalit Jha sent to seven-day Police remand
Delhi Police, while producing Jha before the concerned judge, informed that accused Lalit Jha has disclosed that accused persons, including him, wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government to meet their demands.
The police, while seeking the custodial remand of Lalit Jha, further said that he took the phones of the accused persons to destroy them to destroy evidence and to hide the larger conspiracy. He also disclosed that he threw his phone on the way from Jaipur to Delhi.
From 'leaflets to pepper spray', Parliament is no stranger to security breaches
The investigation also revealed that two pairs of shoes were made on special order in Lucknow, as the accused discovered that shoes do not get checked in Parliament and this can be an easy way to carry the smoke canister inside the parliament.
Meanwhile, Special Cell will recreate the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday.
