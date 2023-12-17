In the latest development in the Parliament security breach case, the Delhi Police on Sunday said it recovered the phones of all the accused in Rajasthan. However, all the phones were burnt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 13 December, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery above the chamber and threw smoke cannisters inside the Parliament, triggering panic on the day India marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

The police have arrested six people so far in the Parliament security breach case. Yesterday, a Delhi police official said that the accused explored the idea of self-immolation after applying fire-resistant gel on their body to create more dramatic scenes without hurting themselves and get media attention.

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested sixth accused Mahesh Kumawat from Rajasthan's Nagaur who was allegedly in contact with the other accused for the last two years for hatching the conspiracy and had destroyed their mobile phones to get rid of the evidence.

Kumawat had come on his own to a police station along with Lalit Jha Thursday night and both were handed over to the Special Cell, the officer said. He was being interrogated since then.

He was a member of the now deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused.

Kumawat has been arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police apprised the Patiala House Court that accused Lalit Jha disclosed that all the accused in the parliament security breach incident met many times and executed the conspiracy.

Delhi Police, while producing Jha before the concerned judge, informed that accused Lalit Jha has disclosed that accused persons, including him, wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government to meet their demands.

The police, while seeking the custodial remand of Lalit Jha, further said that he took the phones of the accused persons to destroy them to destroy evidence and to hide the larger conspiracy. He also disclosed that he threw his phone on the way from Jaipur to Delhi.

The investigation also revealed that two pairs of shoes were made on special order in Lucknow, as the accused discovered that shoes do not get checked in Parliament and this can be an easy way to carry the smoke canister inside the parliament.

Meanwhile, Special Cell will recreate the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.