Parliament security breach: Police sources say 6 accused involved, 'hatched plan few days ago, did recce'
As the investigation into the Parliament security breach matter continues, police sources said there were six accused involved in the incident on Wednesday. Sources told news agency PTI that all six accused wanted to go inside building, but only two managed to get visitor passes.