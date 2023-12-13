As the investigation into the Parliament security breach matter continues, police sources said there were six accused involved in the incident on Wednesday. Sources told news agency PTI that all six accused wanted to go inside building, but only two managed to get visitor passes.

Earlier, there were reports of four people being accused of barging into the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, causing a major security breach. These four were identified as Manoranjan, Neelam, Sagar Sharma and Amol Shinde.

Police sources said on Wednesday evening that Delhi Police teams are trying to nab the sixth accused. "Security agencies trying to find if six accused were instructed by anyone or organisation to breach Parliament security," sources told PTI.

Sources further informed that all the six accused "wanted to go inside the (Parliament) building. But, only two managed to get visitor passes".

They said Parliament security breach was well-planned. "The six accused knew each other for four years. They hatched the plan few days ago and even did recce," sources.

Parliament security breach on December 13, 2023

Two people — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters. They shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Simultaneously, two individuals — Neelam and Amol — sprayed coloured gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

Delhi Police sources said that initial investigations revealed that all four people and one unidentified fifth person came from outside the national capital and stayed at the residence of a man in Gurugram.

Neelam and Amol were detained from outside Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan, while Sagar and Manoranjan were taken into police custody. The Delhi Police reportedly detained fifth suspect from Gurugram, while the hunt for the sixth accused is on.

