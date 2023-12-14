Parliament security breach: RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal tried to climb Lok Sabha Speaker's podium amid protest
Parliament security breach: While opposition members raised slogans over the security breach incident, MP Hanuman Beniwal allegedly tried to scale the Speaker's podium which is several feet high.
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) lone MP Hanuman Beniwal tried to climb the Speaker's podium in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The incident happened as opposition members raised slogans against the government over the Parliament security breach incident that happened on Wednesday.