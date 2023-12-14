Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for the remaining of the Winter Session. In the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Derek O'Brien was suspended for 'gross misconduct' and 'defying the Chair' during the proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha chairman had asked the TMC MP Derek O' Brien to leave the Rajya Sabha premises, but the politician continued to stay demanding a discussion on the security breach, in which two men jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha and set off yellow smoke canisters.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 4 pm amid Opposition sloganeering against suspension of TMC member Derek O'Brien.

"It is most unfortunate that suspended member Derek O'Brien continues to be present in the House. His conduct has handicapped the House from transacting business." Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Soon after the House assembled at noon after an initial adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Derek O'Brien and warned him against disrupting the House proceedings and raising slogans in utter disregard of the directions of the Chair.

Accusing TMC MP Derek O'Brien of violating the directions of the chair and for disrupting the proceedings of the House, the chairman allowed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to move a motion in this regard.

The motion was adopted with a voice vote and the chairman announced that Derek O'Brien stands suspended from the House for the remainder of the session.

Putting the motion to vote, the Chair said the same has been adopted with a voice vote.

"The motion is adopted. Derek O'Brien, member, is suspended for the remaining part of the session," the Chairman announced, with opposition members shouting "No" in chorus.

They also raised slogans like "tanashahi nahin chalegi" (dictatorship will not be tolerated) and "Derek ka suspension nahin sahenge" (will not tolerate suspension).

Derek O'Brien was demanding a discussion on the issue of breach in Parliament security.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs

The TMC leader was named by the Chair during the Monsoon session too, but was not suspended.

