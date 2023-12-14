TMC MP Derek O'Brien, suspended for ‘defying the Chair’, continues to remain in Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha chairman had asked the TMC MP Derek O' Brien to leave the Rajya Sabha premises, but the politician continued to stay demanding a discussion on the security breach, in which two men jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha and set off yellow smoke canisters.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for the remaining of the Winter Session. In the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Derek O'Brien was suspended for 'gross misconduct' and 'defying the Chair' during the proceedings.
