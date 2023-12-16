Parliament Security Breach: What if accused could not enter the Lok Sabha? There was ‘Plan B’ | Read here
Parliament security breach accused, Lalit Mohan Jha, has been arrested by Delhi Police. According to police, the Parliament security breach was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six who have now been arrested.
What if Lok Sabha intruders failed to reach the House earlier this week? Lalit Jha, the main conspirator of the Parliament security breach, revealed that they had ‘Plan B’ in case their original plan went wrong, India Today reported.
