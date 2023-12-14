A major security breach took place inside the Lok Sabha when two intruders entered the House chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack. The duo, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs .

Simultaneously, two individuals including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises. These two accused have been identified as Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, police said, adding that the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.

A case has been under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and UAPA sections 16 and 18 at the Parliament Street police station.

Parliament Security Breach: What is Bhagat Singh's connection?

On Thursday, police sources said that the main conspirator in Wednesday's Parliament security breach is someone else, as per the initial investigation. The accused had conducted a recce outside the parliament beforehand, sources told PTI.

Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club.’

"Everyone met in Mysore about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not enter the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one, everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. They gathered near India Gate, where colored crackers were distributed to everyone," sources added.

Media reports stated that Sagar and Amol shouted slogans of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and ‘Bhagat Singh Amar Rahe’ while throwing the canisters in the Parliament on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post before the Parliament security breach on Wednesday, Sagar wrote, "Jeete ya hare, par koshish to zaruri hai (Making an effort is important whether you win or lose)."

“Dreams are beautiful if there is beauty in life. They serve as a constant reminder of why we are here, day or night. Life is meaningless without dreams, and giving up on your dreams is even more pointless," he wrote in another post in Hindi.

Similarly, Neelam Devi also appeared to be active on X (formerly Twitter) on November 11. “There ought to be a 50% reservation for women in the Legislative Assembly and Parliament. Why not the Legislative Assembly and Parliament have a 50% female reservation, as is the case in Haryana's Gram Panchayats?" she wrote in Hindi.

“By attacking bhai (brother) Chandershekhar Azad, it has been proven that whoever raises the voice for the rights of the Dalits and the underprivileged can be killed to suppress their voice. Democracy is being murdered. Criminals should be given strict punishment, (Azad) should be given security," she once wrote on the microblogging site as seen by India Today.

The social media profiles of Neelam and Sagar reflected that both show their admiration towards freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru.

