Parliament Security Breach: What is intruders' connection with Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh? Read here
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-colored smoke, triggering panic among the MPs
