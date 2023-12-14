On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach inside the Lok Sabha, when two intruders entered the House chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on 13 December 2001, killing nine people.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

About the accused: Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament.

According to the Delhi police, Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam are now in police custody. Their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, has been detained from Gurugram while a hunt is on for their other accomplice Lalit.

During the interrogation, Amol told investigators they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, Manipur crisis and unemployment and that's why they carried out this act. Amol, a resident of Maharasthra's Latur, is a graduate but unemployed. He worked as a helper of a plumber but later quit the job. He told police that he bought at least five colour smoke canisters from Maharashtra's Kalyan at a price of around ₹ 1,200.

Another accused Vishal Sharma used to work as a driver in an export company but of late he drove an autorickshaw. His neighbours claimed that he was a drunkard and often quarrelled with his wife.

Accused Neelam is studying for competitive exams. Neelam has done MA, B.Ed, M.Ed, CTET, M.Phil and cleared NET.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts.

