Parliament security breach: Who are the six accused? What govt planning next? | Top 10 updates
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs
On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach inside the Lok Sabha, when two intruders entered the House chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.