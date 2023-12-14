comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 14 2023 09:16:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.5 0.88%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 296.35 0.85%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 234.1 -1.16%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 627.5 1.23%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,029.5 1.51%
Business News/ News / India/  Parliament security breach: Who are the six accused? What govt planning next? | Top 10 updates
Back Back

Parliament security breach: Who are the six accused? What govt planning next? | Top 10 updates

 Livemint

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs

Security personnel high alert near Parliament House, as police detained five persons on security breach at Lok Sabha. (Hindustan Times) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Security personnel high alert near Parliament House, as police detained five persons on security breach at Lok Sabha. (Hindustan Times) (HT_PRINT)

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach inside the Lok Sabha, when two intruders entered the House chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

Parliament security breach: Risk exposure

Here are the top 10 updates on the Parliament security breach

  • In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on 13 December 2001, killing nine people.

Parliament security breach: Government orders probe, inquiry panel formed

  • The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
  • About the accused: Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament.

Parliament security breach: BJP MP who issued pass to intruder clarifies stand

  • According to the Delhi police, Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.
  • Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam are now in police custody. Their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, has been detained from Gurugram while a hunt is on for their other accomplice Lalit.

Parliament security breach: Accused 'hatched plan a few days ago, did recce'

  • During the interrogation, Amol told investigators they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, Manipur crisis and unemployment and that's why they carried out this act. Amol, a resident of Maharasthra's Latur, is a graduate but unemployed. He worked as a helper of a plumber but later quit the job. He told police that he bought at least five colour smoke canisters from Maharashtra's Kalyan at a price of around 1,200.

Lok Sabha security breach: Father of accused Manoranjan says 'hang him if...'

  • Another accused Vishal Sharma used to work as a driver in an export company but of late he drove an autorickshaw. His neighbours claimed that he was a drunkard and often quarrelled with his wife.
  • Accused Neelam is studying for competitive exams. Neelam has done MA, B.Ed, M.Ed, CTET, M.Phil and cleared NET.
  • Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App