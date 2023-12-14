On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach inside the Lok Sabha, when two intruders entered the House chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}