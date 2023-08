Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday introduced the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Centre is set to push legislation in Lok Sabha to impose a 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) for online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

FM Sitharaman will also introduce the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Both bills will be discussed for consideration and passage.