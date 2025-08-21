Parliament Session: 'I resigned,' Amit Shah's response to KC Venugopal's morality jibe in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha witnessed a heated face-off between the opposition and the government over the bills to remove elected representatives arrested on serious charges and kept in custody for over 30 days

The face-off also saw a brief exchange between Congress MP KC Venugopal and Home Minister Amit Shah over the "morality" of the legislation. The exchange happened after Shah tabled the Bill.

Did he uphold morality at that time? Soon after the Bill was tabled, Venugopal said, “This bill is meant to sabotage the basic principles of the Constitution. BJP members are saying that this bill is to bring morality into politics. Can I ask the Home Minister a question? When he was the Home Minister of Gujarat, he was arrested - did he uphold morality at that time?”

Replying to Venugopal, Shah recalled that false allegations were made against him."Before I was arrested, I resigned on moral grounds, and until I was declared innocent by the court, I did not accept any constitutional position," he said.

Amit Shah further requested the Speaker to refer the three Bills to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of the Lok Sabha to be nominated by the Speaker and 10 Members of the Rajya Sabha to be nominated by the Deputy Chairman.

Later, Shah on Wednesday called on the nation to decide whether it is appropriate for a minister, Chief Minister, or Prime Minister to run the government while they are in jail after Constitutional Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha and sent to the Joint Committee of Parliament.

The Union Minister said that the move reflected the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's commitment against political corruption in the country and respond to the public's outrage.

‘People of the country will have to decide’ The remarks came soon after the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025' were referred to the JPC after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced them in the Lok Sabha today.

"Now, the people of the country will have to decide whether it is appropriate for a minister, Chief Minister, or Prime Minister to run the government while in jail," Shah said in a post on X.

“Seeing the Modi government's commitment against political corruption in the country and the public's outrage, today I introduced a Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament with the consent of the Lok Sabha Speaker, which ensures that important constitutional posts such as Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and ministers of the central and state governments cannot run the government while in jail,” he said.

The Home Minister explained that the bill was aimed at restoring morality in public life and bringing integrity to politics.