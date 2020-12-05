The ground-breaking ceremony that will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 December for a new Parliament building at the existing Shram Shakti Bhawan will begin with 'bhumi pujan'.

According to the latest developments, the new Parliament building will be built in an area of 64,500 sq metre at an expense of ₹971 crore.

The Tata Projects Limited has been given the contract for the project after Larsen and Toubro, which had submitted a bid of ₹865 crore, had lost the bid. The design has been prepared by HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "This will be one such temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation."

The Lok Sabha Speaker also said that the new building will be 17,000 sq metre bigger than the old Parliament building.

"It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm. The ceremony will begin with 'bhumi pujan' by the Prime Minister," Om Birla added.

"There will be approximately 888 seats for Lok Sabha members and more than 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building. Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1,224 members simultaneously," Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further added, "On completion of the 75 years of India's independence, we will begin the session of both the Houses in the new Parliament building."

Project to be completed in less than 2 years

It is also expected to be completed in less than two years from the start of construction work.

The project, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Delhi.

The new Parliament building, which will have separate offices for all MPs, will be equipped with the latest digital interfaces as a step towards creating 'paperless offices' as per the plan.

It will also be earthquake resistant; 2,000 people will be directly involved in construction, 9,000 indirectly, says Om Birla.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

With agency inputs

