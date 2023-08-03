As the Manipur issue continues to disrupt the parliamentary proceedings, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday invited floor leaders for a meeting today at 1pm to find a way forward for discussion.

Reacting to it, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said, “I suggest the House should be adjourned till then." Meanwhile, as Kharge questioned why the Chairman was defending PM Modi over the Opposition's demand on Manipur debate, Dhankhar said, “The PM is not required to be defended by me. I am not required to defend anyone. I am required to defend the Constitution…your rights. Such an observation from LoP is not very wholesome."

Leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention to ensure the accountability of the government on the Manipur situation and restoration of peace in the state while pressing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament.

They also demanded that the prime minister visit the strife-torn state and make an appeal to the warring communities to end violence and promote brotherhood.

Addressing the media after meeting President Murmu, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the members of the delegation that included MPs who had recently visited Manipur apprised her of the situation in the state and shared what they saw in the affected areas.

"We also submitted a memorandum to the President and how incidents of violence were continuing, especially atrocities against women and parading them naked," Kharge, who was flanked by the opposition leaders, told reporters outside Rashtrapati Bhawan

Meanwhile, opposition parties on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting an advanced schedule for the no-confidence debate so that they can participate in the debate and put forward their opinion about how the situation needs to be dealt with. Earlier this week, the Birla announced that the no-confidence will be taken up for discussion on August 8 to 10, the last three days of the session

