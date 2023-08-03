“We told the Speaker that the government is using this opportunity to pass a number of bills and we want to participate in the discussion. If the no-confidence discussion takes place at the earliest, then we can participate in the discussion on the legislative agenda," added this person who asked not to be named"The PM is not required to be defended by me. I am not required to defend anyone. I am required to defend the Constitution…your rights. Such an observation from LoP is not very wholesome," says Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after LoP Mallikarjun Kharge questioned why the Chairman was defending the PM over the Opposition's demand on Manipur debate.

