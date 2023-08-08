comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 12:45:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.3 -0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 608.45 -0.18%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 453 -0.42%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.5 -1.08%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 981.1 0.55%
Business News/ News / India/  Parliament session: Why Speaker Dhankhar suspended Derek O’ Brien from the Rajya Sabha?
Back

Rajya Sabha Speaker VP Dhankhar on Tuesday suspended TMC's Derek O’ Brien from the Upper House. O’ Brien will remain suspended for remainder of the monsoon session.

Why Derek O’ Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha?

During a parliamentary session, TMC leader Derek O'Brien invoked Rule 267 to discuss the Manipur issue, but the chairman questioned the relevance and subsequently named him.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal then moved to suspend O'Brien for the Monsoon session due to his actions. In response, TMC MPs protested by shouting slogans and gathering at the session's well.

This infuriated the Speaker, who later ordered O'Brien's suspension stating, ‘He must leave the House’

 

The House was then adjourned for 30 minutes

What is stopping heartless government to discuss Manipur in Rajya Sabha: O'Brien

Earlier in the day, O'Brien claimed that it has taken the rules of a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition to "drag" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha.

In a tweet, the TMC's Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha also urged the prime minister to come to the Upper House.

"It's taken the rules of a no-confidence motion to finally drag the PM to the Lok Sabha," he tweeted.

"And in the Rajya Sabha, what's stopping this heartless government from starting the discussion on Manipur today, August 8, at 11 am. Let's begin," he added in the tweet.

 

Rahul Gandhi to open no confidence debate in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reinstated as the Lok Sabha MP a day ago will open the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, the party's Lok Sabha chief whip K Suresh said.

Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP on Monday, three days after the Supreme Court suspended his criminal defamation conviction in the Modi surname case

Manipur is set to dominate the three-day debate commencing today in the Lok Sabha on the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout