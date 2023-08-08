Rajya Sabha Speaker VP Dhankhar on Tuesday suspended TMC's Derek O’ Brien from the Upper House. O’ Brien will remain suspended for remainder of the monsoon session.

Why Derek O’ Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha? During a parliamentary session, TMC leader Derek O'Brien invoked Rule 267 to discuss the Manipur issue, but the chairman questioned the relevance and subsequently named him. Union Minister Piyush Goyal then moved to suspend O'Brien for the Monsoon session due to his actions. In response, TMC MPs protested by shouting slogans and gathering at the session's well. This infuriated the Speaker, who later ordered O'Brien's suspension stating, ‘He must leave the House’

The House was then adjourned for 30 minutes

What is stopping heartless government to discuss Manipur in Rajya Sabha: O'Brien

Earlier in the day, O'Brien claimed that it has taken the rules of a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition to "drag" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha.

In a tweet, the TMC's Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha also urged the prime minister to come to the Upper House.

"It's taken the rules of a no-confidence motion to finally drag the PM to the Lok Sabha," he tweeted.

"And in the Rajya Sabha, what's stopping this heartless government from starting the discussion on Manipur today, August 8, at 11 am. Let's begin," he added in the tweet.