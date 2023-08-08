Parliament session: Why Speaker Dhankhar suspended Derek O’ Brien from the Rajya Sabha?1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:32 AM IST
TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session after invoking Rule 267 to discuss Manipur issue.
Rajya Sabha Speaker VP Dhankhar on Tuesday suspended TMC's Derek O’ Brien from the Upper House. O’ Brien will remain suspended for remainder of the monsoon session.
The House was then adjourned for 30 minutes
What is stopping heartless government to discuss Manipur in Rajya Sabha: O'Brien
Earlier in the day, O'Brien claimed that it has taken the rules of a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition to "drag" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha.
In a tweet, the TMC's Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha also urged the prime minister to come to the Upper House.
"It's taken the rules of a no-confidence motion to finally drag the PM to the Lok Sabha," he tweeted.
"And in the Rajya Sabha, what's stopping this heartless government from starting the discussion on Manipur today, August 8, at 11 am. Let's begin," he added in the tweet.
Rahul Gandhi to open no confidence debate in Lok Sabha
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reinstated as the Lok Sabha MP a day ago will open the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, the party's Lok Sabha chief whip K Suresh said.
Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP on Monday, three days after the Supreme Court suspended his criminal defamation conviction in the Modi surname case
Manipur is set to dominate the three-day debate commencing today in the Lok Sabha on the opposition’s no-confidence motion.
Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.
The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.
(With inputs from agencies)