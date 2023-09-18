PM Modi speaks about the agenda of the special Parliament session, noting that it is short but significant. The session marks the start of a new journey for the country towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. The discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey will begin today.

PM Modi said, “...This session of the Parliament is short but going by the time, it is huge. This is a session of historic decisions. A speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination...Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place...we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building..."

PM Modi will start a discussion in Lok Sabha on Parliament's 75-year journey on Monday.

Official sources said he is expected to speak in the House soon after it meets on the first day of the session at 11 am.

The prime minister will start the discussion on "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings," the sources said.

It is going to be the last day of business in the existing building before the legislature shifts to the adjacent new building on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

