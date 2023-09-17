Parliament Special Session all set to begin tomorrow - What's on agenda?1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 07:44 AM IST
The five-day special session of Parliament begins tomorrow with a discussion on its 75-year journey. A total of 24 parties will participate.
The five-day special session of Parliament is all set to commence tomorrow, Monday, September 18. The proceedings will begin with 'Samvidhan Sabha'. The Central government has decided to start the special session with a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey- the first gathering which met on December 9, 1946.