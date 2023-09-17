Parliament Special Session all set to begin tomorrow - What's on agenda?

The five-day special session of Parliament begins tomorrow with a discussion on its 75-year journey. A total of 24 parties will participate.

The five-day special session of Parliament is all set to commence tomorrow, Monday, September 18. The proceedings will begin with 'Samvidhan Sabha'. The Central government has decided to start the special session with a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey- the first gathering which met on December 9, 1946.

The government has also released the tentative agenda for the proceedings, according to which, the Centre will hold an all-party meeting on Monday evening – hours before the beginning of the special session. During the meeting, the leaders are likely to discuss the week's agenda.

The special session will also see the formal shifting from the old Parliament building to the new on September 19, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Special Session will conclude on September 22.

Parliament Special Session: What's on the agenda? Apart from discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, four bills including a Bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service, and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners are part of the legislative business of the government for the session.

The list of bills also includes ‘The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ and ‘The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023’, already passed by Rajya Sabha on August 3, 2023.

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 amends the Advocates Act, 1961, while the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 repeals the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

Besides, ‘The Post Office Bill, 2023’ has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on 10 August 2023 and it repeals the Indian Post Office Act, 1898.

A total of 24 parties of the INDIA Bloc have agreed to participate in the special session of the Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to PM Modi and demanded discussion and debate on several issues including the current economic situation of the country.

"I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda," the senior Congress leader wrote in the letter.

She urged a discussion on several issues during the special session including the need for the caste census, Manipur, communal clashes, and inflation. Apart from this, Sonia Gandhi also demanded a discussion over the rift between several states and the Centre.

