Parliament special session between 18-22 September to skip Question Hour, Zero Hour1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 08:14 PM IST
A session of Parliament will be held from September 18-22 without Question Hour or private members’ business. The Central government has decided to call for a Special Session of Parliament to introduce 'One Nation, One Election' bill.
The five day special Parliament session, scheduled to be held from 18 to 22 September will skip Question Hour, Zero Hour, and private members’ business, a notice by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. This will be maintained for sessions to be held in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the bulletin informed.