A session of Parliament will be held from September 18-22 without Question Hour or private members’ business. The Central government has decided to call for a Special Session of Parliament to introduce 'One Nation, One Election' bill.

The five day special Parliament session, scheduled to be held from 18 to 22 September will skip Question Hour, Zero Hour, and private members’ business, a notice by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. This will be maintained for sessions to be held in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the bulletin informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The session will have five sittings and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately, the secretariats said, according to a report by PTI.

"Members are informed that the Thirteenth Session of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 18th September, 2023," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a bulletin on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Members are informed that the Two Hundred and Sixty First Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on Monday, the 18th September, 2023," the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

On Thursday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had announced a "special session" of Parliament for five days from September 18, but kept the agenda for it under wraps, triggering speculation.

"Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi said on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Generally, three parliamentary sessions are held in a year -- Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions.

PTI reports that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was setting up a high-level committee to examine and recommend simultaneous polls, adding to the speculation that the special session could be the last of the current Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the Modi government calling for a “special session of Parliament" from September 18 to 22 indicates “little panic". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi said matters like that of allegations against Adani Group are “very close" to PM Modi, making him “uncomfortable" and “very nervous".

The Central government has decided to call for a “Special Session of Parliament" to introduce “One Nation, One Election" bill.

Arrangements being made for a group photo of MPs have added fuel to the fire though some people suggested it could be because of a possible shift to the new parliament building. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}