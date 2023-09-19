Parliament Special Session: BJP MP Narhari Amin faints during photo session | Watch video1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 10:21 AM IST
BJP MP Narhari Amin fainted during Parliament's group photo session but has now recovered and rejoined.
Parliament Special Session: BJP MP Narhari Amin fainted during the group photo session of Parliamentarians. He has now recovered and is a part of the photo session, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 10:26 AM IST
