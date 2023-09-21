Parliament Special Session day 4: From Women's reservation bill to Chandrayaan-3, what's on agenda today1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Parliament Special Session Day 4: After the Lok Sabha nod, women's reservation bill will be discussed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Lok Sabha will take Chandrayaan-3's discussion today
The major highlight of the Parliament's special session, women's reservation bill, will be taken up by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. A day ago, the bill was passed with 454 votes in Lok Sabha, which is set to discuss Chandrayaan-3 today.
