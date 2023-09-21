The major highlight of the Parliament's special session, women's reservation bill, will be taken up by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. A day ago, the bill was passed with 454 votes in Lok Sabha, which is set to discuss Chandrayaan-3 today.

The historic bill, also known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, will be discussed in the upper house for its clearance. The bill would require the support of special majority here for its clearance.

Other than this, the bill will also require approval from half of state assemblies. First, both houses of the Parliament need to pass the Bill by a special majority. Then, according to provisions of Article 368, the Constitution Amendment Bill will require ratification by at least 50 per cent of the States. In support of the bill, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has issued a three-line Whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the upper house on Thursday. All the party MPs are asked to support the passage of the bill.

Other bills and papers to be moved in Rajya Sabha today

On Thursday, the Central government will move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha to repeal certain enactments and to amend a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.

As per the list of Business, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 which was passed in the Lok Sabha in July this year.

The Bill is now pending in the Rajya Sabha.

The Minister will move the Bill for its consideration and passage in the Upper House.

The Bill seeks to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws. It also corrects a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, of 2011.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to move the The Post Office Bill, 2023. The bill will consolidate and amend the law relating to Post Office in India and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.