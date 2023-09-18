Parliament Special Session: ‘India will always be proud of…’, says PM Modi on G20 Summit1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:54 AM IST
PM Modi to start discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, says India proud of G20 voice of Global South.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India will always be proud that it became the voice of the Global South during the G20 Summit and that the African Union became a permanent member of the Group of 20 global leaders.
He further said, “Tomorrow, on Ganesh Chaturthi, we will move to the new Parliament. Lord Ganesha is also known as ‘Vighnaharta’, now there will be no obstacles in the development of the country... 'Nirvighna roop se saare sapne saare sankalp Bharat paripoorn karega'."
PM Modi will start a discussion in Lok Sabha on Parliament's 75-year journey on Monday. Official sources said he is expected to speak in the House soon after it meets on the first day of the session at 11 am.
The prime minister will start the discussion on the "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings," the sources said.
It is going to be the last day of business in the existing building before the legislature shifts to the adjacent new building on Tuesday.