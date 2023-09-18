Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India will always be proud that it became the voice of the Global South during the G20 Summit and that the African Union became a permanent member of the Group of 20 global leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India will always be proud that we became the voice of the Global South during the G20 Summit and that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20. All this is a signal of India's bright future," PM Modi said ahead of the Parliament Special Session.

He also said that this special session of Parliament is short but going to be a session of historic decisions, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

“This session of the Parliament is short but going by the time, it is huge. This is a session of historic decisions. A specialty of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination," the Prime Minister said.

"Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place...we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building…," he added.

He further said, "Tomorrow, on Ganesh Chaturthi, we will move to the new Parliament. Lord Ganesha is also known as 'Vighnaharta', now there will be no obstacles in the development of the country... 'Nirvighna roop se saare sapne saare sankalp Bharat paripoorn karega'."

PM Modi will start a discussion in Lok Sabha on Parliament's 75-year journey on Monday. Official sources said he is expected to speak in the House soon after it meets on the first day of the session at 11 am.

The prime minister will start the discussion on the "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings," the sources said.

It is going to be the last day of business in the existing building before the legislature shifts to the adjacent new building on Tuesday.