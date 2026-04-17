Parliament Special Session LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs to hold meeting to chalk out floor strategy over Delimitation Bill

Parliament Special Session LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament at 10 am on Friday to plan their strategy for the House proceedings.
The Lok Sabha is set to continue discussions and vote on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. It will also take up the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026—extending the provision to Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir—and the Delimitation Bill, which seeks to redraw constituencies and expand the Lok Sabha to up to 850 seats.
On Thursday, the Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour debate on amendments to the women’s reservation bill, including a proposal to remove the condition of implementing it only after the census.
Union Minister Amit Shah assured that the representation of the southern states would not be affected by delimitation. Presenting numbers, Shah noted, "If we listen to the entire narrative created for the South, then out of the 543 seats created by you, 129 MPs currently sit in this House, which is approximately 23.76 per cent. In the new House, 195 MPs will be sitting here, and their power will be 23.97 per cent."
Shah said Karnataka has 28 seats, and 5.15 per cent of the 543 seats in the House, and after the passage of the bill, the number of Karnataka MPs will increase from 28 to 42, and the percentage in the Lok Sabha will increase to 5.44.
"Karnataka will not suffer any loss at all. Andhra Pradesh has 25 seats, which is 4.60 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will increase from 25 to 38, which will be 4.65 per cent," he said.
"Tamil Nadu has 39 seats, which is 7.18 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 59, and their percentage in the new House of 816 will be 7.23 per cent. Tamil Nadu will also suffer no loss. Keralam has 20 seats, which is 3.68 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 30, and their percentage in the new House will be 3.67 per cent," he added.
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The Women Reservation Act 2023, which gives 33 per cent quota to women in legislatures, came into force on Thursday to operationalise the proposed amendment being discussed in Parliament.
An official explained that bringing the law into force was essential as its proposed amendment will not have come into effect without that. (PTI)
Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Friday took a jibe at the Central government over the proposed Delimitation Bill, saying it is akin to a "sales pitch" of an insurance sales match, with the oral assurances not matching the "fine print" of the Bill.
"The delimitation "sales pitch" by the government is like that of an insurance salesman, they say one thing & the fine print says something else," Karti Chidambaram wrote on X.
Congress MP Imran Masood on Women's Reservation Bill, says, "We are not giving it a political color. They have a habit of turning everything into an event. The Women’s Reservation Bill was already passed in 2023. If you truly wanted to implement women’s reservation, why did you attach the condition that it would be based on a new census? Even if that is valid, then go ahead and implement it based on the new census. Which old census will you use—that is something you will decide. You are linking women’s reservation with delimitation and discussing both bills together, even though they have entirely different purposes. We have supported women’s reservation from day one, we support it today, and we will continue to support it in the future. And if you are really so eager, then implement it within the existing 543 seats.
But the reality is, you don’t want to implement it—you just want to turn everything into an event. In fact, the Prime Minister wants to make everything into an event. With Assembly elections going on, you want to create an event—go ahead and do it."
On Women Reservation Bill, JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad says, "Congress governments did not take any initiative on this for a long time. Today, the country has this opportunity. Women have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. This bill will ensure that its benefits are reaped in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Given the questions being raised by the opposition, they should consider their role and contribute to the bill's passage..."
On the Women's Reservation Bill, Congress leader Udit Raj says, "When the women's reservation bill was passed in 2023, all the parties did it together... PM Modi and HM Amit Shah said that the reservation for women will be given in the 2026 elections when delimitation is done. What is the meaning of presenting this women's reservation bill again?... The delimitation commission will decide the seats... They said that they will conduct the census in 2026, then delimitation will be conducted, and the reservation will be done... There is a conspiracy and fraud behind this. They will increase the seats based on population..."
Congress MP Hibi Eden told ANI, "Had we seen the Women Reservation Bill politically, we wouldn't have unanimously passed this in 2023... If the Prime Minister has sincerity in what he says about the reservation law, then he should have implemented it in 2024... But there is a hidden agenda bypassing the women's reservation law to have the delimitation process, which is totally unacceptable. The delimitation process is not scientific, and is penalising those states that took a firm stand after 1976 in terms of population control, healthcare, and education... This is a blatant attack on the constitution of India and the cooperative federal structure of the country..."
As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.
Congress MP Mallu Ravi said his party will support the Women's Reservation Bill only if it is delinked from the proposed Delimitation Bill.
Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Ravi said the Women's Reservation Bill was first passed in the Rajya Sabha during the tenure of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.
He added that the bill was the "brainchild of the Congress Party" and accused the BJP of trying to claim credit.
"Karnataka will not suffer any loss at all. Andhra Pradesh has 25 seats, which is 4.60 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will increase from 25 to 38, which will be 4.65 per cent," Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah said.
"Tamil Nadu has 39 seats, which is 7.18 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 59, and their percentage in the new House of 816 will be 7.23 per cent. Tamil Nadu will also suffer no loss. Keralam has 20 seats, which is 3.68 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 30, and their percentage in the new House will be 3.67 per cent," he added.
Union Minister Amit Shah assured that the representation of the southern states would not be affected by delimitation.
Presenting numbers, Shah noted, "If we listen to the entire narrative created for the South, then out of the 543 seats created by you, 129 MPs currently sit in this House, which is approximately 23.76 per cent. In the new House, 195 MPs will be sitting here, and their power will be 23.97 per cent."
Parliament Special Session LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament at 10 am on Friday to plan their strategy for the House proceedings.
The Lok Sabha is set to continue discussions and vote on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. It will also take up the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026—extending the provision to Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir—and the Delimitation Bill, which seeks to redraw constituencies and expand the Lok Sabha to up to 850 seats.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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