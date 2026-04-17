Parliament Special Session LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs to hold meeting to chalk out floor strategy over Delimitation Bill

Parliament Special Session LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament at 10 am on Friday to plan their strategy for the House proceedings.

The Lok Sabha is set to continue discussions and vote on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. It will also take up the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026—extending the provision to Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir—and the Delimitation Bill, which seeks to redraw constituencies and expand the Lok Sabha to up to 850 seats.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour debate on amendments to the women’s reservation bill, including a proposal to remove the condition of implementing it only after the census.

Will Southern states be impacted? Here's what Amit Shah said

Union Minister Amit Shah assured that the representation of the southern states would not be affected by delimitation. Presenting numbers, Shah noted, "If we listen to the entire narrative created for the South, then out of the 543 seats created by you, 129 MPs currently sit in this House, which is approximately 23.76 per cent. In the new House, 195 MPs will be sitting here, and their power will be 23.97 per cent."

Shah said Karnataka has 28 seats, and 5.15 per cent of the 543 seats in the House, and after the passage of the bill, the number of Karnataka MPs will increase from 28 to 42, and the percentage in the Lok Sabha will increase to 5.44.

"Karnataka will not suffer any loss at all. Andhra Pradesh has 25 seats, which is 4.60 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will increase from 25 to 38, which will be 4.65 per cent," he said.

"Tamil Nadu has 39 seats, which is 7.18 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 59, and their percentage in the new House of 816 will be 7.23 per cent. Tamil Nadu will also suffer no loss. Keralam has 20 seats, which is 3.68 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 30, and their percentage in the new House will be 3.67 per cent," he added.



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