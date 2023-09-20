Parliament Special Session Day 3: Today is likely going to be a historic day in India's politics as it is highly anticipated that the revolutionary Bill on women's reservation in India's Parliament and state assemblies could be passed with a full majority--ending the wait of more than 25 years. The Bill was introduced yesterday in the new Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but due to the adjournment of the House, this significant bill will be discussed again on Wednesday. Prime Minister emphasized the need for the inclusion of more women in policy-making so that their contributions to the nation increase further. He said that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women's empowerment. Making his first speech in the new building of Parliament, the Prime Minister said the government has decided to bring Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Reacting to certain provisions of the bill, Congress called the introduction of the bill an "election jumla" and "a huge betrayal of hopes of women". The Parliamnet's five-day special session began on the 18th of September and will conclude on 22 September. On 19 September, the Indian lawmakers were shifted from the old Parliament building to the new one. PM Modi appealed not to forget the old building as will remain a witness to a myriad of historic decisions and moments. Acknowledging PM Modi's suggestion, Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday renamed the old Parliament building "Samvidhan Sadan". Read the latest updates on this big story here:

Centre drops 'socialist, secular' from preamble? Here's what Congress says Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that the, "New copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist secular'. We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern...Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue...".

Women Reservation Bill: Modi Govt tables 3-key suggestions Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said that the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to introduce three new articles and one new clause in the Constitution: Under a new clause in 239AA, seats shall be reserved for women in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, 1/3rd of the seats reserved for SCs shall be reserved for women, 1/3rd of the total number of seats to be filled by direct elections shall be reserved for women through law determined by parliament.

Under the new Article - 330A, reservation for women in Lok Sabha - 1/3rd of seats reserved for SCs and STs shall be reserved for women, 1/3rd of total seats to be filled by direct elections to the Lok Sabha shall be reserved for women.

As per the new article 332A, the reserved seats for women in every state Legislative Assembly, 1/3rd of seats reserved for SCs and STs shall be reserved for women, 1/3rd of total seats to be filled by direct elections to the LA shall be reserved for women.

334A, a new article says that reservation shall come into effect after the delimitation is undertaken after the relevant figures for the first census have been published. The rotation of seats for women shall take effect after each subsequent exercise of delimitation.

Sonia Gandhi to lead debate on Women's Reservation Bill Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be the lead speaker from her party for the debate when the Lok Sabha will take up the Women's Reservation Bill for the discussion on Wednesday, according to PTI news agency.

Parliament session LIVE: Uma Bharti disappointed with women's Bill; here's why Senior BJP leader said she was disappointed that the bill reserving 33% seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies does not carve out a quota for women from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she demanded that half the seats in the women's quota be reserved for SC/STs and OBCs, and backward class women from the Muslim community should also get a benefit.

Parliament session LIVE: Meghalaya minister delighted with tabling of women's reservation Bill Meghalaya minister Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh said she hoped for Bill to become a law at the earliest. I am delighted. This is a day of jubilation for all of us, for women across the country. I look forward to the Bill taking the shape of a law at the earliest. I hope we will soon see assemblies giving a fairer chance to women to participate actively in politics." On how the reservation Bill will enhance the representation of women in Parliament, Lyngdoh of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) said, "It's not as if there have never been women candidates in Parliament but they often lost out to male contenders. So, when you reserve a seat exclusively for women, I think it would be the best way to give women the recognition they deserve," Lyngdoh told ANI news agency.

Parliament session LIVE updates: Opposition demands OBC quota under Women's Reservation Bill Opposition parties have found two talking points on the Women's Reservation Bill. They accused the government of calling "huge betrayal" as the implementation date had been kept vague and criticised the government for not providing a quota for backward classes.

Parliament LIVE updates: MPs to discuss on Women's Bill at 11 AM The Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday will discuss on Women's Reservation Bill at 11 am today. The Bill is likely to receive a full majority and may get passed during the special session of the Parliament.