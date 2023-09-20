Parliament Special Session Day 3: Today is likely going to be a historic day in India's politics as it is highly anticipated that the revolutionary Bill on women's reservation in India's Parliament and state assemblies could be passed with a full majority--ending the wait of more than 25 years. The Bill was introduced yesterday in the new Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but due to the adjournment of the House, this significant bill will be discussed again on Wednesday. Prime Minister emphasized the need for the inclusion of more women in policy-making so that their contributions to the nation increase further. He said that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women's empowerment.

Making his first speech in the new building of Parliament, the Prime Minister said the government has decided to bring Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Reacting to certain provisions of the bill, Congress called the introduction of the bill an "election jumla" and "a huge betrayal of hopes of women".

The Parliamnet's five-day special session began on the 18th of September and will conclude on 22 September. On 19 September, the Indian lawmakers were shifted from the old Parliament building to the new one. PM Modi appealed not to forget the old building as will remain a witness to a myriad of historic decisions and moments. Acknowledging PM Modi's suggestion, Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday renamed the old Parliament building "Samvidhan Sadan".

Read the latest updates on this big story here: