A five-day special session of the Parliament is all set to begin today (18 September) and will conclude on 22 September. During the special session of the Parliament, around eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage. The session will also discuss Parliament's 75-year journey. For the first time, the House proceedings will be done at the new Parliament building. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. Opposition parties have criticised the BJP-led central government for calling a special session of Parliament without disclosing the agenda.
Check the latest updates on Parliament's Special Session at Mint's LIVE blog:
Congress party has demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill must be passed during the special session of Parliament. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Rajiv Gandhi first introduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation in panchayats and nagarpalikas in May 1989. It passed in Lok Sabha but failed in Rajya Sabha in September 1989".
He said Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao reintroduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation for women in panchayats and nagarpalikas in April 1993 and both Bills passed and became law.
"Now there are more than 15 lakh elected women representatives in panchayats and nagarpalikas. This comes to about 40%," the Congress leader said
"As PM, Dr Manmohan Singh brought a Constitution Amendment Bill for one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. Bill passed on March 9, 2010, in Rajya Sabha. But it was not taken up in Lok Sabha," Ramesh said.
He pointed out that bills introduced or passed in Rajya Sabha do not lapse and the Women's Reservation Bill is still very much active.
The Bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha during the Manmohan Singh-led government is still alive as the Upper House of Parliament never dissolves.
Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil said they are unaware of what would be discussed during the special session of the Parliament. Gohil said, "It is said in our parliamentary practice & procedure that members should be shown the draft of the bill and government business...When a special session is being called the members should be told in advance about the business...It is for the first time that there will be no question hour or zero hour in this session...".
The Special Session of the parliament will see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building. On Sunday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building. Dhankhar hoisted the flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.
A discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session.
24 parties of the INDIA Bloc have agreed to participate in the special session of the Parliament. The decision was taken at a meeting of INDIA Bloc floor leaders.
