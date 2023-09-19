Rajya Sabha Chairman, PM Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker to lead ceremony at old Parliament House before moving to new building.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will take the lead in a ceremony held in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, the event, which will span approximately one and a half hours, will commence and conclude with the rendition of the national anthem, followed by a lunch. Here are the top ten keyways.

1. After serving as the heart of India's legislature for more than 96 years, the Parliament House is now preparing to pass its responsibilities to a newly inaugurated complex, signalling the conclusion of a significant era.

2. Constructed on January 18, 1927, under Lord Irwin, who served as the Viceroy at the time, this edifice was inaugurated with grand ceremonies. Over the years, it has stood witness to the eras of colonial rule, the tumultuous events of the Second World War, the dawn of Independence, the adoption of the Constitution, and the enactment of numerous laws—some celebrated, others marked by controversy.

3. To honour the Parliament's remarkable 75-year history, which traces its origins back to the early days as the Samvidhan Sabha, the government has slated a special discussion set to take place during the upcoming five-day session beginning on September 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this new facility on May 28, expressing his optimism that it would serve as a central hub for empowerment, igniting aspirations, and nurturing them to realization.

5. Historians and preservation architects have described the old Parliament House as a "custodian of India's historical legacy" embodying its "commitment to democracy." It is also hailed as an "architectural masterpiece" within the city of Delhi, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. This renowned architectural marvel is characterized by its circular design and a grand colonnade featuring 144 elegant sandstone columns on the first floor. Its inauguration coincided with the construction of New Delhi, which was designated as the new imperial capital of the British Raj, located in the Raisina Hill area. "The Parliament House is not just an iconic building, it is a repository of history and a repository of our democracy," noted conservation architect and urban planner AGK Menon told PTI.

7. The sandstone for the new Parliament building has been procured from Rajasthan's Sarmathura. Notably, sandstone for Delhi's Humayun's Tomb and Red Fort is also known to be sourced from Sarmathura.

8. The Ashoka Chakras that are installed inside Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha along with the Parliament's exterior were sourced from Indore. The lattice work around the new Parliament was sourced from Rajasthan, Noida and Uttar Pradesh.

9. The Kesharia green stone inside the Lok Sabha chamber has been sourced from Udaipur while the red granite inside the Rajya Sabha chamber has been procured from Lakha in Ajmer and the white marbles has been brought from Ambaji.

10. Stone aggregates for the new building were procured from Kotputali and the sculptors who did the carving work belonged to Udaipur's Abu Road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)