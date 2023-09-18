Parliament Special Session: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today, Monday, September 18, on the first day of the Special Session of the Parliament. The five-day special session will conclude on September 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the special session of the Parliament, around eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage. The session will also discuss Parliament's 75-year journey. The House proceedings will be done at the new Parliament building from tomorrow.

On Sunday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building. Dhankhar hoisted the flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.

Also Read: Live updates on Parliament Special Session The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. Opposition parties have criticized the BJP-led central government for calling a special session of Parliament without disclosing the agenda.

Congress demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the special session of Parliament. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Rajiv Gandhi first introduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation in panchayats and nagarpalikas in May 1989. It passed in Lok Sabha but failed in Rajya Sabha in September 1989".

He said Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao reintroduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation for women in panchayats and nagarpalikas in April 1993 and both Bills passed and became law.

"As PM, Dr Manmohan Singh brought a Constitution Amendment Bill for one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. Bill passed on March 9, 2010, in Rajya Sabha. But it was not taken up in Lok Sabha," Ramesh said.

He pointed out that bills introduced or passed in Rajya Sabha do not lapse and the Women's Reservation Bill is still very much active.

The Bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha during the Manmohan Singh-led government is still alive as the Upper House of Parliament never dissolves.