Parliament to hold special session from 18-22 September, with discussions on economic situation and other issues.

The five-day special session of Parliament is expected to begin in the old building, and will later be shifted to the new House building on September 19, said sources as quoted by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi last week announced that a Special Parliamentary Session would be held between 18-22 September.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, has written to the Prime Minister of India and BJP leader Narendra Modi seeking discussion on several issues during the Special Parliamentary Session between 18-22 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her letter, Sonia Gandhi stressed the need to discuss the current economic situation of the country. She said that the Opposition most certainly wants to participate in the special session as it will give an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance.

She further said that the session is being held without any consultation with other political parties and none of them have any idea on the agenda for the session.

“You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda," Sonia Gandhi wrote in her letter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business. We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance," she added.

The Congress leader also demanded that a discussion on the rise in communal tension in different states like Haryana and the continued ‘occupation of Indian Territory by China’ should take place.

She further said that in a spirit of constructive cooperation, these issues should be taken up in the forthcoming special session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha notifications later confirmed the parliamentary session adding that these five days would not entertain any Question Hour and Zero Hour.

While the agendas to be discussed in the parliamentary session has not been officially chalked out, speculations are rife that a bill would be tabled by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) proposing the ‘One Nation One Election’ policy, and the proposal to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.