Parliament employees are all set to carry new uniforms with an 'Indian' touch from next week, the beginning of a five-day special session. The staff will shift to the new building on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi following a small pooja. However, the session will officially start on September 18.

The new uniform for the Parliament staff includes khaki-colored pants, Nehru jackets, cotton sarees, kurta pajamas, and others, according to ANI reports.

"Employees of the Parliament will soon be seen in new uniforms for their respective departments, from the five-day special session of Parliament. The session begins on September 18," Sources told ANI.

Chamber Attendants, Officers, Security personnel, Drivers and Marshals will all be seen in new uniforms for their respective departments during the five-day special session of Parliament, ANI reported.

See images of new uniforms for Parliament staff below,

The Congress chose to target the BJP for the recent change in the dress code of Parliament staff. The grand old party alleged that BJP purposefully brought a new uniform with its poll symbol 'Lotus' imprinted on it.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, on Tuesday, questioned why the print of the new uniform has lotus. He asked why couldn't it have a peacock or tiger, the national animal, and the national bird respectively. He also accused the BJP of making the “Parliament a one-sided partisan thing".

"Why lotus only? Why can't a peacock or why can't a tiger? Oh, they're not BJP party election symbol. Why this fall sir Om Birla," Tagore tweeted on X, using the hashtag "#NewDressforParliamentStaff".

"Why is the government not ready to put Tiger in the Parliament staff's dress, because Tiger is the national animal. Why are they not ready to put the Peacock, which is the national bird, in the dress? But they chose to put the Lotus in the dress code of the Parliamentary staff, because the BJP's symbol is the Lotus," Tagore said in a statement.

Tagore alleged that the party is trying to make Parliament a part of party's symbol. He added that the Parliament was above all parties and accused BJP of interfering in every other institution.