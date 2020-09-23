Parliament to adjourn sine die after opposition boycotts session over farm bills

Key opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Left Parties among others had announced a boycott of both houses of Parliament. While the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Congress' Azad, said the boycott would continue for the “rest of the session" until their demands over farm bills and revoking of suspension of 8 lawmakers are met, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has not specified the exact duration of boycott.