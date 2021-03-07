Parliament to commence second part of Budget session tomorrow

Subscribe
1 min read . 03:37 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • In this session, the government will focus on passing various demands for grants for the year 2021-22 and the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals
  • Senior leaders of various parties are likely to skip most of the House sittings as they would be focusing on assembly polls

The second part of the Parliament Budget session will commence tomorrow amidst a high octane campaign for assembly elections in four states and one UT. It will conclude on April 8.

In part two of the Budget session, the government will focus on passing various demands for grants for the year 2021-22 and the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. The Finance Bill will be discussed from March 19-22.

Apart from that, the government has also listed various bills for passage in the session that includes the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

Senior leaders of various parties, especially the regional ones, are likely to skip most of the House sittings as they would be focusing on assembly polls. The elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in March and April.

The first part of the Budget session started on January 29 with the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. The address was boycotted by over 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, in support of the demand of the protesting farmers for the repeal of the three farm laws.

The Union Budget was tabled on February 1.

Thereafter, House proceedings were washed out for four consecutive days over the opposition's demand for separate discussion on farm issues.

To compensate the session's lost time, the House sat till midnight for several days.

(With inputs from agencies)

