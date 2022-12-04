Parliament to consider 16 new Bills in winter session2 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 03:55 PM IST
- Several Bills already passed by either of the Houses or have been reviewed by Parliamentary committees will also be taken up for passage.
NEW DELHI: The winter session of Parliament will consider 16 new Bills including those proposing a globally compatible trademark registration system, repeal of redundant laws and tighter regulation of multi-state cooperative societies. Several Bills already passed by either of the Houses or have been reviewed by Parliamentary committees will also be taken up for passage in the winter session starting Wednesday.