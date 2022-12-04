NEW DELHI: The winter session of Parliament will consider 16 new Bills including those proposing a globally compatible trademark registration system, repeal of redundant laws and tighter regulation of multi-state cooperative societies. Several Bills already passed by either of the Houses or have been reviewed by Parliamentary committees will also be taken up for passage in the winter session starting Wednesday.

As per the schedules notified by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the government will also table supplementary demands for grants, seeking permission for spending more than originally planned for the current financial year.

The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022, one of the 16 new bills to be tabled, seeks to incorporate certain aspects of the Madrid Registration System, that is, ‘transformation and replacement’ which are needed to make India’s processing of applications at par with Madrid System, according to information from Lok Sabha.

The Madrid system allows a person to get trademark rights worldwide with a single application. Incorporating this in the Indian law is expected to step up the intellectual property protection offered by India. India signed the Madrid protocol in 2013.

“The Madrid System is a convenient and cost-effective solution for registering and managing trademarks worldwide. File a single application and pay one set of fees to apply for protection in up to 128 countries. Modify, renew or expand your global trademark portfolio through one centralized system," according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

“Besides this, some other amendments in procedure regarding show cause, hearing, opposition, incorporation of electronic communication by the trademark office, etc. are being proposed so as to speed up processing of trade mark application, the Lok Sabha schedule said.

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to strengthen the governance, transparency and accountability in cooperative societies and reform their electoral process. It also seeks to improve the monitoring mechanism and ease of doing business for these entities, Lok Sabha said.

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 Bill seeks to repeal redundant and obsolete laws.

Lok Sabha secretariat said in its schedule that the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 on which a standing committee of Parliament had given its report, will be taken up in the winter session for passage. Another Bill which was reviewed by a joint committee of the Parliament—the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021—will also be taken up for passage. The Mediation Bill, 2021 which was also reviewed by a House panel will be taken up for passage. This would be a comprehensive law on mediation.