Parliament to consider 16 new Bills in winter session

Lok Sabha secretariat said in its schedule that the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 on which a standing committee of Parliament had given its report, will be taken up in the winter session for passage. Another Bill which was reviewed by a joint committee of the Parliament—the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021—will also be taken up for passage. The Mediation Bill, 2021 which was also reviewed by a House panel will be taken up for passage. This would be a comprehensive law on mediation.

