OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Parliament to consider bill to set up new Development Finance Institution
Parliament building (Mint)
Parliament building (Mint)

Parliament to consider bill to set up new Development Finance Institution

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 11:58 PM IST Shreya Nandi, Neil Borate

  • National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 will be introduced in the ongoing budget session of the Parliament
  • The details of the bill will be made public once it is tabled in the Parliament

The Parliament will consider passing a law to set up a new development finance institution (DFI) to finance infrastructure projects.

Towards this, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 will be introduced in the ongoing budget session of the Parliament.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: AFP

Germany bans most travel from virus variant countries

1 min read . 29 Jan 2021
Parliament building

Parliament to consider bill to set up new Development Finance Institution

2 min read . 29 Jan 2021
US President Joe Biden

Biden’s climate goals will boost ethanol for now

3 min read . 29 Jan 2021
President Ramnath Kovind . Photo: HT

President defends farm laws, condemns violence on R-Day

2 min read . 29 Jan 2021

The government will also introduce the 'Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021. The proposed law will set up a "facilitative framework" for creation of an official digital currency that will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

The ongoing Parliament session will also consider 18 other bills, including the Finance Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill also provides for the creation of a legislative framework on an official digital currency. An RBI booklet on payment systems issued on 25th Jan also showed that the central bank is exploring whether to issue a digital version of the rupee.

The finance ministry had started working on the structure of a new DFI last year. DFI will be government backed specialized institution to offer funds for infrastructure projects. This help in funding projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

"To set up a new Development Financial Institution (DFI) as a provider, enabler and catalyst for infrastructure financing and as the principal financial institution and development bank for building and sustaining a supportive ecosystem across the life cycle of infrastructure projects," according to information available on Lok Sabha website. The details of the bill will be made public once it is tabled in the Parliament.

While the Electricity (Amendment) Bill’ proposed amendments include measures such as “de-licensing" of the power distribution business to bring in competition, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill on its part will usher in mineral sector reforms including helping auction more mines.

The other bills include multi-state cooperative societies (Amendment) bill, 2021 that will enable co-operative societies to raise resources more effectively by promoting functional autonomy and professionalization. The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will also be introduced to bring structural changes in the governing structure of the competition commission of India (CCI).

A metro rail Bill will also be introduced and considered for passage. The proposed law is expected to provide legal framework for construction, operation and maintenance of metro rail projects including those under public private partnership (PPP) mode after enactment of the Bill.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout