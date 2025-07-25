Parliament to discuss Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor next week: Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that the Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on July 28, amid continued disruptions by the Opposition during the Monsoon Session of Parliament throughout this week.

Rijiju said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) earlier in the day, during which it was reiterated that the government is prepared for a full debate on the sensitive issues.

"In the BAC it was reiterated that we are ready for a discussion on Operation Sindoor. It has been decided today that there will be a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Monday (28th July)," Rijiju told media persons in the national capital.

Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 28) and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29), the minister said.

Some reports had earlier suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also speak during the debate on Operation Sindoor.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted by Opposition protests for the whole week since the Monsoon Session began on July 21. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid sloganeering and protests by opposition members in the well of the house. The lower house is set to meet next on July 28 at 11 AM.

"In the first week of the monsoon session of Parliament, we have been able to pass only one bill... I urge all opposition parties not to disrupt the proceedings of Parliament," Rijiju said

The Rajya Sabha too was earlier adjourned at 2 PM, and is set to meet on Monday 11 AM.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal, chairing the Lok Sabha, urged the Opposition members to maintain decorum in the house and let the private members' bill be introduced so that discussion can take place.

Prior to the adjournment, the house took up for further consideration and passing, 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.'