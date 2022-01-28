Parliament to follow strict Covid-19 protocols for Budget session. See details

As per the rule, the members of Parliament will be asked to sit keeping social distancing in mind therefore arrangements for members to sit will be made in both the chambers of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the visitors' gallery and in the Central Hall. The timing of both houses will be staggered with Rajya Sabha to function between 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and Lok Sabha from 4:00 pm till 10:00 pm.